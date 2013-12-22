Woman To Plead Not Guilty In Stabbing Death Of Husband

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI)-A St. Louis County grand jury has indicted a 69-year old St. Louis County woman for the stabbing murder of her husband at their Country Life Acres home in July.

Mary Mullenix is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.   Her 76-year old husband Ivan “'Ike” Mullenix was found stabbed to death in the couple's home inside a gated community.  A relative called police.   When Town and Country police responded, they found Mary Mullenix on the lawn outside the home and Ivan Mullenix's body inside the home.

Mary Mullenix`s attorney Scott Rosenblum calls the case 'very defensible.'  He expects to bring up a series of police reports showing instances of intoxication and domestic abuse complaints from the couple`s home.

“We believe that actually when all the facts come out it will be clear that this occurred as a result of self-defense,” Rosenblum said Saturday.  The arraignment will be in mid-January.  “She`ll plead not guilty,” he added.

