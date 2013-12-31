Friends turn in Subway robbery suspect caught on video

NORTHWOODS, MO (KTVI) – Police in Northwoods, Missouri, arrested a man for the December 26 robbery of the Subway restaurant in North Oaks Plaza.
Police say they received several tips after surveillance video was aired Monday night.
They say the suspect’s friends turned on him because he has apparently ripped them off in the past.
Northwoods investigators say they also helped other police departments close cases with this arrest.
2 comments
Scott M
he’ll be out in a six months, with some new “street cred”
His neighbors will all abide by the “no snitch rule” and he’ll get away with more and more crime, then he’ll kill someone.
And the liberals will either remain silent, or blame guns…
Mike P
oh Scott…what makes me think that your sheets are white and your party is ultra consevative ? just a guess.
