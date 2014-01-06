St. Louis City leaders urging people to take it easy on the roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- St. Louis City leaders are hoping drivers will stagger their commute Tuesday as many people return to work.

St. Louis Courts will be closed on Tuesday, but the clerk`s office will remain open for anyone wishing to pay a fine.

Many streets have one fewer lane than usual because of frozen snow. The problem is subzero temperatures have dramatically reduced the ability of ice melting chemicals to work.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning is going to stink if everybody goes to work at the same time," said St. Louis Streets Director Todd Waelterman.

He said the focus on Tuesday will be on dropping salt, chemicals and sand into neighborhood streets that will not be plowed. Some streets are not plowed because they are too narrow. Waelterman asked residents to be patient. He said chemicals won`t make a noticeable difference until temperatures warm.

He said the city does have enough salt and chemicals to deal with the next round of winter weather coming later this week. He said temperatures should be warm enough later this week to make fighting any snow easier.

St. Louis County crews are treating streets with salt and chemicals. A spokesperson for the county expects snow packed areas on the street but said those streets are passable.