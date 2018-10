Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A water main break in west St. Louis County sent water gushing 30 feet into the air Tuesday afternoon.

The main burst at the Bennington Heights Apartments on Ardwick near the Page Avenue Extension. Residents are reporting water inside some of the apartments.

The break happened after 10 a.m. The shifting temperatures have been blamed for numerous water main breaks since last week's heavy snow and frigid temps.