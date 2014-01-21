Full House guys reunite for Super Bowl Ad

full house(KTVI) – Remember Danny, Joey and Uncle Jessie? They’re back after a 19 year break, but it’s not for what you think.

Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos are apparently all still living together — or at least the plot of a new Super Bowl commercial.  The Okios Greek yogurt commercial gives fans a look into an alternate future for the 80s favorite family men.

The 30 second teaser was posted to YouTube on Monday.  Now, we wonder who will show up in the “Full” version during the Super Bowl?