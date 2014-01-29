Memory loss not related to Alzheimers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Memory loss goes with aging. It can also be a sign of dementia or early on-set Alzheimers. But most of the time, that is not the case.

So what are some of the common causes of memory loss? Lauren Schwartz, SLUCare psychologist, shares some of those causes.

Memory Loss Causes:

1. Chronic Stress2. Depression

3. Medications

4. Malfunctioning thyroid

5. Pregnancy or menopause

6. Excessive drinking

7. Concussion/head injury

8. Normal aging