Kathleen Sebelius in St. Louis to promote Obamacare enrollment

(KTVI) – Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is in St. Louis on Friday to promote the Affordable Care Act. She joined Mayor Francis Slay at the Grace Hill Water Tower Health Center in North St. Louis at around 11am.

She spoke about in-person assistance available in St. Louis to help people enroll in the health insurance marketplace.

This is an excerpt from a blog post on the US Department of Health and Human Services website, “Secretary Sebelius talked about the need for quality, affordable coverage in the Show Me State, with 16 percent of Missourians — nearly 800,000 people — being uninsured and eligible for coverage. That includes more than 227,000 in the St. Louis area.

She also called on the state to act on the Medicaid expansion funds available under the law, noting that Missouri taxpayers are losing roughly $5 million a day while the state turns down federal dollars to expand Medicaid.”

