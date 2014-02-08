I-70 bridge events go on as scheduled despite snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)- Despite some light snow overnight, the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge Run started as scheduled. Big River Running Company and the St. Louis Sports Commission planned the 6K race as part of the celebration of the completion of the new Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois.

The run started right on time at 8:00am Saturday.

Trailnet also hosted the Conquer Your Fear of Bridges bike ride. That started at 7:00am. Cyclists will ride over the mighty Mississippi on three different spans: the new Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, and the McKinley Bridge.

These events take place in the morning. The bridge will be open the general public from Noon to 4:00pm Saturday. Click here for a full list of events.