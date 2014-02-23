Boeing Machinists vote on contract proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-UPDATE: Union leaders announced machinists workers voted to approve a long-term contract extension with Boeing by a roughly three-to-one margin.

Members met Sunday at Chaifetz Arena Sunday to mull over a contract proposal from Boeing. It is a deal that supporters say will stop hundreds of layoffs and potentially add to the aerospace giant’s operations in St. Louis.

The agreement with International Association of Machinists District 837, which was reached earlier this week, would run through 2022. The deal would buy out many older, more experienced workers and cut pay for new hires brought in to replace them. Raises and benefits would also be locked in. The belief is the combined cut in expenses will allow assembly lines in St. Louis to remain more “competitive” beyond 2016, when a current deal for F-18 Super Hornets expires.

But there are critics. Some claim hundreds of older workers are being left out of the buyout and having their pensions cut. Neither the company nor the union leadership has commented on that. In statements both have recommended passage of the deal.

There are 2400 workers set to vote on the deal beginning Sunday starting at 10:00am.

