Dispute involving pregnant woman leads to flare gun shooting

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KTVI) – St. Charles County authorities have charged 18-year-old Randy Voerg, Jr. with 2nd degree assault. He’s jailed on a $100,000 cash only bond. Voerg is accused of wounding Bryan Wilburn with a flare gun. A spokesman for the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting was part of a dispute in the Fairview Manor trailer park Friday night.

“It hurt real bad,” said Wilburn. He showed us his wound. He said he pulled off his hoodie immediately after being shot because it felt as if it was on fire.

Neighbor Charles Pitschner caught the shooting on his surveillance camera. It shows three individuals arriving in front of Voerg’s home and you can hear words being exchanged.

“I believe it shows Randy defending himself,” said Pitschner. “He wasn’t the aggressor. He was the victim.”

Pitschner claims the girl at the center of the dispute had been threatened by Wilburn.

“He made threats that he was going to kick their door down, and he was there to drag her out in the street and do physical injury to her,” said Pitschner. “Randy defended himself and defended his girlfriend which is carrying his unborn child.”

Wilburn says it’s the other way around.

“We have text messages saying she was in danger, for us to come get her. She was going to stay with us until her parents could pick her up the next day,” said Wilburn.

It’s a bizarre story with two sides telling very different stories. The one thing both sides agree on is that it was a flare gun that left the wound.

“It penetrated and burned me real bad,” Wilburn said. He said doctors told him he was lucky he’ll be okay.



