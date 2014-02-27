St. Louis not applying to host 2016 DNC Convention
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis has decided not to apply to host the 2016 Democratic National Convention. 30 cities were asked if they were interested to play host.
A lot of private fundraising would be needed for the event. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the city wants to focus that private fundraising on rebuilding the arch grounds instead.
St. Louis hosted the Democratic convention in 1916 when they nominated Woodrow Wilson for a second term. City leaders say they expect to bid on the convention in 2020 after the arch renovations are complete.
Read more: St. Louis declines invitation to bid for 2016 Democratic National Convention
10 comments
Jim
Nobody wants to hold a national political convention in a town thats littered with empty and abandoned buildings within a few blocks of the convention center.
Ed Golterman
how many conventions will this Arch nonsense cost the city over the next 3 years?
F
It should be held here the abandoned buildings could be a sample of what is going to happen in the future to more of the city if the Demwits don’t change their policies. This city will look like Detroit before long…
Mark Smith
No, they won’t hold a convention in a town that’s a dump, because they don’t have any clues how to fix it.
ba
I thinks we shuld have tha demacratec convenshun. I wuld lik too se Mischell obama and barek obama. This wuld bee a onse n a liftime oppurtuneite.
OhKate
Are you 7 years old or just an average north county resident?
Jeff
No, not 7, just acting like it.
abinstl
So Kate, your response to someone acting like a child is to act like one yourself by insulting an entire area of St. Louis? I grew up in North County and have my MBA through the Olin School at Wash U. and find your comment rather racist.
Tom
Thank God…the last thing we need is a bunch more left wing nutjobs in town…
Ed Golterman
Kansas City is quite ready to host big conventions. St. Louis is ‘over’.
Comments are closed.