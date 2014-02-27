St. Louis not applying to host 2016 DNC Convention

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis has decided not to apply to host the 2016 Democratic National Convention. 30 cities were asked if they were interested to play host.

A lot of private fundraising would be needed for the event. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the city wants to focus that private fundraising on rebuilding the arch grounds instead.

St. Louis hosted the Democratic convention in 1916 when they nominated Woodrow Wilson for a second term. City leaders say they expect to bid on the convention in 2020 after the arch renovations are complete.

