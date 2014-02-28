Metro offers special Mardi Gras MetroBus shuttle service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soulard (KTVI) - Metro is offering a MetroBus shuttle service for Mardi Gras. The service aims to transport Mardi Gras parade go-ers safely and conveniently to and from Soulard. The special busses will operate from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, riders can purchase the passes at the Civic Center MetroLink Station. Roundtrip tickets are $5.

The shuttles will run every 15 minutes between Soulard and the Civic Center MetroLink Station, located at 14th Street and Spruce Street downtown. The shuttles will drop off and pick up in Soulard on Carroll Street between Menard and 10th Streets.

For more information, visit mardigrasinc.com.