Jury hears confession in police officer shooting case

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI)-- A St. Louis County jury heard a recorded confession Wednesday from a young man accused of shooting a Florissant police officer. Officer Michael Vernon was paralyzed from the waist down on Memorial Day in 2012. Now the suspected shooter is on trial for assault first degree and a string of other charges.

22-year old Brian Cannon of St. Louis was running from police that night after a home break-in and several car thefts. When Officer Vernon approached the dumpster where Cannon was hiding, Cannon jumped out and fired at Vernon, striking him three times.

During a three hour long interview with Florissant detectives Cannon admitted he shot the officer, but insisted it was an accident. The jury heard the detectives repeatedly ask Cannon what happened and whether he was frightened by the police. Detectives tried to gently coax the information from the then 20 year old, frequently telling him he was just a kid whose mother still loved him.

Thursday, the jury will watch a videotape showing Cannon re-enact the shooting of Officer Vernon. Vernon will then take the stand as the last witness for the prosecution.

Vernon and his wife are living in Tennessee near family. He is going to school there.

Cannon is incarcerated on several stealing charges. His probation was revoked after the Vernon assault charge was filed.

