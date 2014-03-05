Suspects fire shots at exotic dancers during robbery attempt

WASHINGTON PARK, IL (KTVI) - It was a scary night for some exotic dancers in the Metro East. Two men tried to rob them at gunpoint.
Police in Washington Park, IL got the call around 3:45 a.m. Officers say two women had just finished working at the Hollywood Show Club on Bunkum Road when two men pulled up in a silver Mustang and tried to rob them at gunpoint.
But the women struggled with the men until a club DJ came out and helped them. The suspects did fire shots at all three victims, but no one was hit.
Police say the women left the scene after the shooting. They were not hurt.
9 comments
Michael Margulis
you can raze the house, burn my fields, slay the slaves but leave my strippers alone.
tonya hatter
No On leaves the club at 345 and goes to “a real job” afterwards. stupid people never learn. I feel sorry for them .
Stuntman Mike
Hey Tonya the Mad Hatter, they were LEAVING their job at 3:45 am. They were done working, not going to a job. How bout learning how to read? Talk about stooopid.
Joe
my babys mama is so good at attracting creepers i hope she was not scared
chad
Tjose poor single moms trying to earn an honest living…
George W. Money
Black thugs don’t care who you are. If you got money they want it. Typical of theses no work just take it from someone who does.
Stuntman Mike
Where does it say that the robbers were “black thugs”? Aren’t you late for your next K-K-K meeting Mr Grand Wizard Money?
Steven Sweeney
washington park at 400 am is not rush hour for the amish..DUH!
Stuntman Mike
Aren’t the stupid bouncers/security goofs supposed to walk the dancers to their cars? They are so lazy they can’t even do that?
Comments are closed.