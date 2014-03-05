Suspects fire shots at exotic dancers during robbery attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, IL (KTVI) - It was a scary night for some exotic dancers in the Metro East. Two men tried to rob them at gunpoint.

Police in Washington Park, IL got the call around 3:45 a.m. Officers say two women had just finished working at the Hollywood Show Club on Bunkum Road when two men pulled up in a silver Mustang and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

But the women struggled with the men until a club DJ came out and helped them. The suspects did fire shots at all three victims, but no one was hit.

Police say the women left the scene after the shooting. They were not hurt.