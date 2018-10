This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Daylight savings time returns this weekend ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A sign of spring. Daylight saving time returns Saturday night. That means before you go to bed, spring forward one hour. If you forget, you’ll be an hour late for everything Sunday. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email