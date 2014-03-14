Mom confesses to killing disabled toddler by feeding him hand sanitizer

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – A Louisiana woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 17-month-old son. She’s accused of poisoning him with alcohol, hand sanitizer and perfume. It’s an unimaginable story.
In his 17 months of existence, Lucas Ruiz Battled health issues, but those did not claim his life. Instead, Ruiz was poisoned at least twice. The baby didn’t recover from the latest incident.
Now his mother, 20-year-old Erika Wigstrom, is behind bars – booked with first degree murder. Deputies say she confessed to injecting hand sanitizer in his feeding tube in her Belle Chasse home. Lucas’ autopsy showed his blood alcohol level was .28 percent, more than three times the legal limit for an adult.
Luca’s mother, Erika Wigstrom, also told deputies she poisoned her son in the hospital in October of 2012 as they waited for him to have surgery. At the time, his father, Cesar Ruiz, confessed to pouring rum in his feeding tube. Now Wigstrom is saying she poured the rum and she also injected her son’s feeding tube with perfume.
Just days after Luca’s death, a Facebook video shows his mother standing next to the boy’s tiny coffin.
Todd
No Justice will be served by man. Hopefully harsh justice.
Tilde
Yes indeed! She need to be set on FIRE by one of the prisoners.
bob
Two more true lowlifes, mom and dad.
Manda
This poor sweet child … the mother should not have been there at the funeral .. she took the life of her child you do not deserve to see him laid at rest and peaceful out of the hands of killers…
hope mom and dad get what they deserve in jail and not live off tax payers money…
Rest in peace sweet angel
Steven Sweeney
Hope the parents get the same menu..
stlmomof3
This is absolutely horrible! Rest in peace baby boy.
WHY, WHY, WHY
HOW/WHY COULD SOMEONE DO THAT TO THAT POOR, LIL INNOCENT BABY!!!!!! THE MOM & DAD BOTH SHOULD GET WHAT THEY DESERVE!!!!!!!!
Dazzette
This is so sick! They put this stuff in his feeding tube? Like the kid didn’t have enough issues, probably due to drug use by the mother while she was pregnant (I’m guessing anyway judging by this). I hope the prisoners beat them both to the point where they need feeding tubes, and I hope every single prisoner urinates in their bags. That should be a sufficient death for them. I’m sure enough pee can kill someone….
Vanessa Valentine
Those parents..and I use the term loosely, need an injection. A Lethal injection.
Aly
Prison has a “way” of taking care of the lowest of the low. She’ll get what she deserves once her inmates find out why she’s behind bars. No one likes baby killers.
jody evans
I really can’t believe that baby boys parents would do that to him. They must be sick in the head. I hope they get beat to a pulp to where they can’t walk in prison..rest in peace little man…
B L
In Belgium, this would be legal.
Kate
Welp… I’m gonna go hug my nephew now!
