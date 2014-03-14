Mom confesses to killing disabled toddler by feeding him hand sanitizer

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – A Louisiana woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 17-month-old son. She’s accused of poisoning him with alcohol, hand sanitizer and perfume. It’s an unimaginable story.

In his 17 months of existence, Lucas Ruiz Battled health issues, but those did not claim his life. Instead, Ruiz was poisoned at least twice. The baby didn’t recover from the latest incident.

Now his mother, 20-year-old Erika Wigstrom, is behind bars – booked with first degree murder. Deputies say she confessed to injecting hand sanitizer in his feeding tube in her Belle Chasse home. Lucas’ autopsy showed his blood alcohol level was .28 percent, more than three times the legal limit for an adult.

Luca’s mother, Erika Wigstrom, also told deputies she poisoned her son in the hospital in October of 2012 as they waited for him to have surgery. At the time, his father, Cesar Ruiz, confessed to pouring rum in his feeding tube. Now Wigstrom is saying she poured the rum and she also injected her son’s feeding tube with perfume.

Just days after Luca’s death, a Facebook video shows his mother standing next to the boy’s tiny coffin.