Pi Pizzeria to raise minimum to $10.10 for workers

(KTVI)- The minimum wage is going way up for some folks who make pizzas, thanks to a call to action from the President and the mayor.

The company that manages Pi Pizzeria restaurants in St. Louis will be paying $10.10 an hour to workers.

Mayor Francis Slay and Chris Summers, the co-founder of Pi and Gringo restaurants will come together Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement. Right now, the minimum wage in Missouri is $7.50 an hour. This is a $2.60 jump.

Slay announced a city-wide minimum wage of $10.10 in January following President Barack Obama's call to action in his State of the Union address.

This will affect seven restaurants in the St. Louis area. In a release from the mayor's office, the announcement comes despite a well-funded lobbying effort by the National Restaurant Association and Chamber of Commerce across the country against any increase in minimum wages.

The pay is set for April 1st.