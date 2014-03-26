Raw Video: Helicopter rescue of 4-year-old boy in mudslide

OSO, WA (Q13) - A 4-year-old boy was rescued from the mudslide Saturday. Photos of him have been seen around the world. Now video has been released from inside the helicopter during the rescue. You can watch and see how bad the mud was and how they got this little boy to safety.

