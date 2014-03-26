OSO, WA (Q13) - A 4-year-old boy was rescued from the mudslide Saturday. Photos of him have been seen around the world. Now video has been released from inside the helicopter during the rescue. You can watch and see how bad the mud was and how they got this little boy to safety.
Raw Video: Helicopter rescue of 4-year-old boy in mudslide
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1 Comment
Brittius
Reblogged this on Brittius.com.
