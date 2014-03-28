Volunteers search for missing nursing student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO (KTVI)-- A search was held for missing nursing student, 19-year-old Bahia Bisharat, Saturday morning. Family, friends, and those just wanting to help gathered at the St. Charles Community College Nursing Center then went and searched the nearby Busch Wildlife Preserve hoping to find some sign of the missing teen.

The nursing school student was last seen just before a class on March 19th. Her car was found on the campus. Authorities have said that there was a note inside, saying good bye. But loved ones aren't convinced she wrote that note, despite the fact police have said all along there are no signs of foul play.

Loved ones say that just disappearing is out of character for Bahia, and they still believe they will find her.

