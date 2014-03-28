Volunteers search for missing nursing student

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO (KTVI)-- A search was held for missing nursing student, 19-year-old Bahia Bisharat, Saturday morning. Family, friends, and those just wanting to help gathered at the St. Charles Community College Nursing Center then went and searched the nearby Busch Wildlife Preserve hoping to find some sign of the missing teen.
The nursing school student was last seen just before a class on March 19th. Her car was found on the campus. Authorities have said that there was a note inside, saying good bye. But loved ones aren't convinced she wrote that note, despite the fact police have said all along there are no signs of foul play.
Loved ones say that just disappearing is out of character for Bahia, and they still believe they will find her.
27 comments
samantha
What time are they meeting?
Chelsey
My post says 10am
Art Vandalay
Why have the police not already searched the Wildlife conservation area? Wouldn’t that be the first place they would have searched since her car was not gone from the school lot and the school is next to the wildlife area?
Walsh, John
Are you looking for individuals with ATV’s to cover ground ?
Harris487@yahoo.com
Has anyone thought to look in the trunk of her car?
Art Vandalay
Is that a confession?
Jesse
I live right by there. Busch wildlife is not right next to the college. It’s probably 10 miles away. And if they were smart they would check the trail that runs behind the college. It leads to a bunch of woods and a pond.
Art Vandalay
They are focusing on one particular corner of the wildlife area. That must be for a particular reason that isn’t being made public. You would have hoped the police would have already thoroughly searched around the school.
Steven Sweeney
Ten miles isn’t next door? LOL Our little seinfeld fan thinks that he knows everything..
Art Vandalay
I know that the police should check your sorry perverted arse
Lloyd Braun
The newscast said the wildlife area is about a mile from the school, not ten miles dummy
George W. Money
They need to check the banks of the river…..that is where she may have ended up on her own or by foul play.
Art Vandalay
Wow, another potential confession by Moneybags
Steven Sweeney
And another juvenile comment by a dbag troll..The mother stated on TV she thought the girl ran away.Hopefully she’s right.
Art Vandalay
SSwiney, you are obviously mentally challenged. Moneybags posted she may have met with foul play. HE suggested checking the river banks. HE suggested there may be foul play. So your comment is nonsensical. The thought that she “may have run away” does not in any way render my comment not a valid response to his comment. He sounds like he may have knowledge of her whereabouts, and may have something to do with her disappearance. I know this is far too complex for your thimble sized brain, but I am sure that won’t stop you from saying something else stupid.
George W. Money
Arty you are overly paranoid. Basic CIS would think about the river and sure CIS has thought of it but maybe not theses vols.
Lloyd Braun
Sounds like someone is watching way too many police drama shows…
George W. Money
Everyone here is concerned about this young women’s welfare but you, dumbass. This is a very serious situation and you are trying to make a farse out of it.
Steven Sweeney
Forget the liberal troll george..he gets bored in Mommy’s basement and basically runs his mouth to get attention..when mommy finds out about his online activity, he will lose his playstation for a week or so..
Art Vandalay
Finding a missing girl has nothing to do with liberal or conservative you fricking ignorant dumbfochs. I truly believe you both have something to do with this you perverted wackos.
George W. Money
Hey Steve, Arty being up at 1:52 am on the internet shows who the pervert is… lol.
Art Vandalay
Huh, I didn’t realize fox 2 news was a porno site Moneybags. Quit jacking it to Dave Murray’s forecasts you sick wacko.
Steven Sweeney
Then you truly are as stupid as you sound..Is that possible? Does Mommy make you wear a helmet in the basement? Is that sock puppet your only friend? Secret lover? get help art,gack, braun, seinfeld laundry list of mommy’s basement loser aliases..
Art Vandalay
Who you talking to teeny weeny Sweeney? I am not Gack or braun or whoever else you’re talking about dimwit. Did it ever occur go you that more than 2 or 3 people post here nits? By the way, you can stop posting as Moneybags dope.
digitalmama07
That’s the first I’ve heard of any note being found…
lamya
i want to help find her
Steven Sweeney
George, Art has do something in between puppet shows..lol
