FOX2 and Post-Dispatch discussion on Right to Work, Ball Park Village and topical issuess

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KTVI) – This week, FOX 2’s Elliot Weiler is joined by Christopher Ave, national and political editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Post political reporter Kevin McDermott. The trio analyze this week’s political and news headlines, including the renewed push by Missouri Republicans to pass “right to work” legislation, a look at National Labor Relations Board decision allowing Northwestern University student athletes to unionize, how the situation in Ukraine could impact the 2016 presidential race, and whether or not Ballpark Village is a game changer in downtown St. Louis redevelopment.

Right To Work, College Football Players Union, IL And Mo Gov. Races

U.S. Supreme Court Hobby Lobby Case On Offer Birth Control & Affordable Healthcare Act

Ball Park Village effect on downtown St. Louis

Look Ahead On Expanding Medicaid, Republican Tax Cut

