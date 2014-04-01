× Bill would let drivers ‘sign and go’ for speeding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Legislation being considered by lawmakers in Springfield would allow drivers to keep their licenses in hand after getting speeding tickets.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Mike Noland of Elgin.

The proposed law would amend the state’s vehicle code to let drivers “sign and go” by making a written promise to comply with the terms of the ticket they receive. Drivers who violate the agreement would have their driving privileges suspended under the law.

Currently, non-residents of the state can keep their license if they’re pulled over while passing through Illinois. Proponents of the law say Illinois residents should have the same privileges.

The measure passed out of a Senate committee last week and is now being considered by the full chamber.