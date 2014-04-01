× City Museum ranks #3 on top 15 best U.S. spots for kids

(CNN/KTVI) — The best kids’ attractions are fun for adults, too. That’s why this new list features so many fun places, including St. Louis’ own City Museum.

“When you spend the whole day at some place like a theme park or zoo, you want everyone in your family to enjoy it — young and old,” said Travis Katz, CEO and co-founder of travel planning site Gogobot.

That’s what the site’s favorite spots for kids have in common, Katz said. The 15 best attractions in the U.S. for kids, announced Tuesday as part of Gogobot’s Travelers’ Favorites awards, were selected based on Gogobot user recommendations and the number of visits from the site’s 3.7 million users.

Coming in at number three on the list was Bob Cassilly’s fantasyland known as the City Museum. This adventureland attracts children of all ages, and children at heart, to explore, learn, crawl, peer, climb and slide through this old shoe factory on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

Reviews on the Gogobot site implore people to make sure they visit City Museum when visiting St. Louis, calling it a wonderful attraction, “a definite 5 star destination”, “a slightly insane, wonderful experience for kids and adults alike,” “it’s basically a big playground”, and “seems like something out of a Dr. Suess book.”

Of course, many people in St. Louis already knew this, so they are happy to see it gaining more national attention.

So, what is ranked as the best attraction in the U.S. for kids? That would be the Exploratorium on Pier 15 in San Francisco.

The interactive learning lab features 600 exhibits.

“The slogan at the entrance says ‘Touch Everything,’ making it more like a giant playground than a museum,” Katz said.

Plus, there’s an evening event for adults only on the first Thursday of each month, with a cash bar and film screenings in addition to the exhibits. See? Fun for everyone.

Other destinations on the list include Winter Park, Colorado, Dollywood’s Splash Country, and the bats underneath Congress Bridge in Austin, Texas.

See the full list here: http://www.gogobot.com/awards/best-attractions-for-kids

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

