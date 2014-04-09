Photo of the Day: Turkey stops traffic on I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Here's a look at the turkey that stopped traffic on Interstate 270 near Manchester.

The turkey was spotted running across the highway Wednesday morning. The poultry would not leave the roadway as police and emergency crews tried to "shoo" him to the shoulder.

The wild turkey chase ended when police finally got the bird off the highway. We don't believe the bird was injured.

Southbound I-270 lanes were shut down for about 10 minutes. Northbound lanes were also shut down temporarily.