(KTVI) - Grant's Farm celebrates 60 years when it opens on Saturday, April 12. The Clydesdales are getting groomed and ready for the farm's opening weekend. Grant's Farm usually has 50 to 65 horses at any given time. A trainer from Grant's Farm talked to Tim Ezell about how they get the animals ready for opening day.
Grant’s Farm grooms Clydesdales for its opening weekend
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Dozens of stores commit to fight ‘Black Friday Creep’ by observing Thanksgiving holiday
-
Unlock the magic of learning at Grant’s Farm
-
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 20-21, 2018
-
Scouts weekend at Eckert’s farm in Millstadt
-
Eckert’s corn maze highlights childhood cancer awareness month
-
-
100th PGA Championship – First Practice Day
-
Challenge Unlimited opening second staffing office in St. Louis County
-
Elon Musk announces Boring Company’s first tunnel in L.A. area is nearly complete
-
St. Louisans and local businesses enjoying dramatic temperature drop
-
Tim’s Travels: Eckert’s Millstadt Family Fun Farm
-
-
Rappel down a St. Louis building for the Special Olympics
-
Bear caught on camera breaking into a car
-
Roller skate your way into the weekend at Steinberg Ice Rink