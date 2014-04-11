Grant’s Farm grooms Clydesdales for its opening weekend

(KTVI) - Grant's Farm celebrates 60 years when it opens on Saturday, April 12. The Clydesdales are getting groomed and ready for the farm's opening weekend. Grant's Farm usually has 50 to 65 horses at any given time. A trainer from Grant's Farm talked to Tim Ezell about  how they get the animals ready for opening day.