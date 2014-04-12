× Squirrel blamed for $300K damage to Ind. building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Officials say a wayward squirrel caused about $300,000 in damage to an eastern Indiana community center set to open in June.

Fort Wayne Parks Department officials say the squirrel got into the electrical equipment of the building in McMillen Park last week, causing a power surge that damaged the heating and air conditioning systems and some parts of the boiler system. The squirrel didn’t survive.

Parks director Al Moll said the repairs will be covered by insurance, minus the department’s $50,000 deductible. The Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/1gf701J) crews are working to make repairs so the center can open as planned on June 7.

A nearly $2 million project is transforming the former McMillen Ice Arena into a community center with basketball courts, an indoor track and other activities.