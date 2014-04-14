Cold spring night could cause problems for plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)-- Experts say to worry about your buds and blooms.

A bitter cold January and now a late spring cold snap could cause problems with your new plants and vegetables.

Monday at the Missouri Botanical Garden they were covering some flowering plants and moving others inside.

Meanwhile in Maryland Heights at Thies Farms and Greenhouses, workers began moving hanging baskets and flowers back into their greenhouses for the night.

Monday morning, crews covered up strawberries to protect from Monday night's cold temperatures.

Potted plants and containers should be moved inside Monday night.

If you don't have cheese cloth, an old sheet will work for your blooms and buds to hold the heat in.

It's also not a bad idea to cover your rose bushes, perennials or pansies.