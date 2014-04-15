I bet you’ll listen to this flight safety demonstration for SWA…
(KTVI) – This might be the funniest safety demonstration done on board an airplane. Check out this video from a Southwest Airlines flight attendant.
The video sounds like the flight attendant is having a mid-life crisis, but it gets the giggles from all the passengers.
The video was posted to YouTube on April 12 and has since garnered more than one million views in just three days.
3 comments
Steven Sweeney
Great to see an entertaining stewardess instead of the self important loudmouths that drone on to a captive audience.Take notes Bye bye..
iLoveLife
I always fly Southwest and I’ve had her as a flight attendant before! She’s wonderful at lightening the mood before a long flight! There should be more people like this :)
Jon D'France Pierre Clemmons
She was hilarious. But here’s another hilarious video of a Bus Driver making fun of complaining passengers.
