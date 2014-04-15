× I bet you’ll listen to this flight safety demonstration for SWA…

(KTVI) – This might be the funniest safety demonstration done on board an airplane. Check out this video from a Southwest Airlines flight attendant.

The video sounds like the flight attendant is having a mid-life crisis, but it gets the giggles from all the passengers.

The video was posted to YouTube on April 12 and has since garnered more than one million views in just three days.