Pasta House and Schlafly coming to terminal 2 at Lambert

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI) – Two more food choices are coming to Lambert Airport's terminal two. The Pasta House and Schlafly will share a new restaurant space across from Gate E4 in the Southwest Airlines terminal area.
Menu items include lasagna, penne primavera and pizza and Shlafly beer.
Both restaurants currently have locations in terminal one at Lambert.
2 comments
troika
You misspelled Schlafly in the body of your post. It’s ok, everyone does it.
Hashtag
I thought the Pasta House was already at the airport. Perhaps they relocated and making a comeback?
Comments are closed.