Pasta House and Schlafly coming to terminal 2 at Lambert

April 16, 2014
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI) – Two more food choices are coming to Lambert Airport's terminal two. The Pasta House and Schlafly will share a new restaurant space across from Gate E4 in the Southwest Airlines terminal area.

Menu items include lasagna, penne primavera and pizza and Shlafly beer.

Both restaurants currently have locations in terminal one at Lambert.

