Mayor Slay weighs in on controversy surrounding new ride sharing service

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Lyft, a new ride sharing service that launched last Friday and has stayed in business despite a court order.

The mayor said Uber, another ride service, wants to come here and has suggested regulatory changes. But he said Lyft has flouted city regulation.

It is not the job of the government to stop technologies nor to limit competition unreasonably, Mayor Slay said, adding it is our job to enforce all laws and regulations that protect public service.

