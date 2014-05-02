Vandalism at Festus High School

Posted 11:01 am, May 2, 2014
FESTUS, MO (KTVI) - The Fox 2 Mazda Road Runner traveled to Festus High School to take a look at vandalism. Someone vandalized the side of a building and window with shots of paintball. It did not break the window. There are no suspects at this time.

