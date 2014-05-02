FESTUS, MO (KTVI) - The Fox 2 Mazda Road Runner traveled to Festus High School to take a look at vandalism. Someone vandalized the side of a building and window with shots of paintball. It did not break the window. There are no suspects at this time.
Vandalism at Festus High School
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
2 comments
tiredofourgovernment
Mountain out of a Molehill
Joe
So it is okay! Just kids being kids right!!!
