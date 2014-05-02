Vandalism at Festus High School

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video FESTUS, MO (KTVI) - The Fox 2 Mazda Road Runner traveled to Festus High School to take a look at vandalism. Someone vandalized the side of a building and window with shots of paintball. It did not break the window. There are no suspects at this time. Filed in: News Topics: Festus High School, vandalism Facebook

