Underweight, diseased animals rescued by Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Dozens of dogs, cats, and other animals are being cared for by the Humane Society of Missouri after being rescued from a mid-Missouri home Tuesday. HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force worked with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to rescue 150 cats, dogs, horses and goats from a property outside of Barnett, MO.

Many of the cats were living in a filthy trailer on the property and are suffering from upper respiratory disease, eye infections, and other conditions. The dogs, of various mixed breeds, are thin and suffering from parasites.

The recued horses, including new foals and pregnant mares, also are underweight and suffering from parasites. One dead foal was found in a barrel on the property.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will pursue animal abuse charges in this case.

The owner of the property and a tenant have voluntarily surrendered all of the animals. The dogs and cats were taken to HSMO Headquarters on Macklind Avenue in St. Louis for treatment. The horses and goats will be taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, MO.

Due to their poor health, it will be several weeks before many of the animals will be available for adoption.