DAVE MURRAYS LATEST FORECAST AND DISCO…FRIDAY MAY 9, 2014

Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…May 9, 2014

*** Scattered rain and storms around today…but no all day rain…there will also be some sunshine at times.***

*** My summer forecast for STL..Thursday night…May 15th and 9pm on Fox 2***

*** StormFest…Saturday May 17th 11am to 1pm…see facebook posting below***

FRIDAY:

A mix of clouds and sunshine…with scattered showers and a few thudnerstorms…but also dry time…no all day rain

WINDS: Southwest 10-20 M.P.H.

HIGH: 79 degrees

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and cooler

WINDS: West 5-10 M.P.H.

LOW: 55 degrees

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and cooler…but still nice

WINDS: West 5-15 M.P.H.

HIGH: 79 degrees

Sunday…partly sunny skies and in the 70’s…but we need to watch the sky for possible spot thunderstorms…a lot of dry time

THE WEATHER DISCO:

The slow moving weather system drapped over the Bi-state region on this Friday…but lets think a typical spring pattern with scattered rain and storms…especially first thing in the morning…then a break around mid-day with re-developing rain and storms mid afternoon…especially from downtown to points east and southeast..a few strong to severe…but fast movers…wind and hail the main features with the stronger storms….There are signs of a bit of an unsettled weather pattern starting Sunday…and into Monday…some storms…changing over to mainly a rain Monday night and Tuesday as even cooler air works in. Chilly spring weather for Tuesday and Wednesday…no freeze…but some nightime temperatures in the 40’s

CHECK OUT ALL THE MAPS BELOW: CLICK ON LINKS…THEY WILL GIVE YOU A GREAT OVERVIEW OF THE WEATHER

SURFACE MAP:

http://www.nws.noaa.gov/outlook_tab.php

NATIONAL RADAR:

http://www.weather.gov/radar

SEVERE WEATHER:

http://www.spc.noaa.gov

PROG MAPS:

http://www.aviationweather.gov/adds/progs

SNOW MAPS:

http://www.nohrsc.noaa.gov/nsa