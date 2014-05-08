× This will make your day…

(KTVI) – Remember the viral video where a homeless man thought he won the lottery? It was an act of kindness that gave him a new start.

It’s been a few months since the video’s producer, YouTube user “Magic of Rahat,” surprised the homeless man and got him off to a new start. Now he’s back with a new gift for Eric.

A fundraising site raised $44,000 for Eric. Now he’s in for the surprise of his life.

Watch the original video: