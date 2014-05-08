This will make your day…
(KTVI) – Remember the viral video where a homeless man thought he won the lottery? It was an act of kindness that gave him a new start.
It’s been a few months since the video’s producer, YouTube user “Magic of Rahat,” surprised the homeless man and got him off to a new start. Now he’s back with a new gift for Eric.
A fundraising site raised $44,000 for Eric. Now he’s in for the surprise of his life.
Watch the original video:
6 comments
Ann Berry
This is truly an amazing experience. There really are amazing people in the world. Thanks for sharing!!!!
Lindsey
You’re a god send. Bless you forever and always <3
Ashley
I love that after getting $1000 from a stranger, the next time we see Eric he has on a nice pair of khaki’s, a button up shirt and he has a job!! Not everybody would have been in that situation. Most people would still be in the same “boat” that we left them in. Not Eric,,,, I hope God continues to bless your efforts Eric!They aren’t going unnoticed!!
Savannah Roth
I am crying tears of joy. Bless you! Bless Eric! You have truly good hearts.
Carol Girard
Here’s to a new start Good luck Believe in God and you will succeed!
kimberly
Oh wow i just… this DID make my day :’) :'( i am so happy for Eric
Comments are closed.