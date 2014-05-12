Caught on camera: Police officer appears to text while driving

PINE LAWN, MO (KTVI) – The City of Pine Lawn is investigating after a FOX 2 employee snapped a photo of a Pine Lawn police officer, who appeared to be texting while driving.
“It’s a situation that we are concerned about, and that we’re going to look into and get to the bottom of it,” says Pine Lawn Communications Director Lou Thimes, “The purpose of any law enforcement officers being on the highway is to deter speeders, and deter unsafe driving habits and practices by people.”
Missouri is one of the only states in which it’s still legal for adults to text while driving. Still, Pine Lawn recently passed an ordinance banning this dangerous habit, although the ordinance does not apply to persons operating an authorized emergency vehicle. Pine Lawn Police Commander Stephen Blakeney says officers often need to be able to type while driving, and go through specialized training to deal with electronic devices in moving vehicles.
Whether it’s legal or not, Pine Lawn residents are disappointed, especially since the vehicle this officer was driving had the words “highway safety” plastered across the side. Sharon Ralston says, “I think that’s ridiculous. How is he going to pay attention to us, if we’re getting robbed or shot or anything, and he’s texting somebody? Does that make sense?”
“You’re not paying attention. And you know you gotta pay attention to the road because somebody could really get hurt,” adds Larry Petty.
This officer was on duty, although not within Pine Lawn city limits, when he was spotted on his phone.
Jennifer
I live in Vt & texting while driving was just made illegal not to long ago. Now a law is just about to be passed to where even talking on your cell phone will be illegal!! You can talk on your phone if it’s hands free though. I think it’s great!! We’ve seen too many deaths over distracted drivers.
ByeByeToTheRite
Okay, this is a start. Now how about video of cops speeding, driving recklessly, running stop signs, running stop lights, tailgating, weaving, cutting in traffic – and this is just while driving to the donut shop!
And of COURSE we’re one of the few states where texting and driving is not illegal – we’re dominated and run by rural Republicans! And remember, they only care about laws for more guns, tax breaks for the wealthy, laws to protect their wealthy friends, and the occasional anti-abortion restriction to get the religious votes they need! That’s the extent of their concern!
Listen to that cop of course defend his fellow cop – “well, sometimes we MUST text while driving in an emergency” – yeah, sure, right sure you do. I guess he defends that fat ISP pig who killed those two girls texting while driving 120MPH to a fender bender. For the most part, cops are just arrogant fat heads. I feel sorry for the few good cops, having to work around so many losers.
EscapeToAFreedomState
I agree with these leftists, lets make everything illegal except heroin and abortion. Problems solved. Or did I miss your point.
Also, don’t forget, pal…we’re a Democrat dominated Blue State.
We’re only Republican dominated if you throw out the 52% of the state that votes hard-left in KC and STL.
There are 114 counties and 1 independent city in Missouri, and 2 of those plus St Louis routinely override and disregard the other 112 and vote in a dem-left agenda.
EscapeToAFreedomState
Oh, I should also mention, paragraph 3 of your comment, completely agree and so do all my right/conservative friends. We’re more alike than you think….
Steven Sweeney
Governor nixon is a 2 term democrat..and you hate cops.Broken record of stupidity spins yet again..
Joe Harper
WHO CARES?! If your worried about their driving, get out of the way, mind your own business. people seem to hate police until they need one for help…
