East St. Louis stumps for high-speed rail station

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) _ East St. Louis' mayor and the area's clergy are making a pitch for an Amtrak station for the city as part of efforts to develop a high-speed Amtrak route between Chicago and St. Louis.
Mayor Alvin Parks Jr. and the United Congregations of Metro East will make their case for the station during a news conference Thursday at East St. Louis' City Hall.
The stae is working to connect Chicago and St. Louis with a 284-mile rail track capable of allowing trains to reach 110 mph.
Organizers of Thursday's news conference say petitions with more than 3,000 signatures supporting the East St. Louis station will be presented to the state's transportation secretary during a meeting July 1.
The railroad upgrade is expected to be completed in 2017.
17 comments
Peter Parker
Why would anyone want to get off the train in East St. Louis? A station in the high crime East St. Louis area will surely turn away cautious riders.
Kevin Dougherty
Sorry, but I don’t even agree with having a high speed rail going to Chicago. BUT even if I did, I’d NOT put any connection over in E. St. Louis as that is not an overly safe place. Downtown St. Louis would be safer.
middleman
From what I have read in the paper in Alton is that St. Louis is actually the destination. Alton has been making improvements to a local golf course to turn it into a beautiful train station and stop for high speed rail for a long time and has made a huge effort toward making its pitch to the powers that be. There is resentment that E. St Louis has started making last minute pitches for this without any plan or preparation, like they are somehow more deserving. Also the point has been made that a stop that close to the final destination would be ridiculous.
rettamichaels
I think AmTrak should go right out to the airport. They’ve got the police presence which won’t allow for thefts, assaults, and armed assaults to the tourists. St. Louis and East St. Louis do not care OBVIOUSLY because they’ve not implemented efforts to stem the crime. I hope the government will look at the crime statistics and choose accordingly.
laura
Hope it has bulletproof windows
metatronking
Great. Just what is needed along with the metrolink station; another place for travelers to be mugged and beaten.
Tyrone H Jffferson
“East St. Louis’ mayor and the area’s clergy”….
Hummmmmmm …. I must be missing the “spiritual connection” of this train station.
Why does Jesus need a railroad station in East St.louis, Illinois ?
Maybe “area clergy” are so involved because this fulfils some sort of religious prophecy.
Is there a sacred stairway-to-heaven between Chicago and East St. Louis that must be connected via a hi-speed rail?
FOX2 —Please report more on the connection between East St. Louis railroads and God . { Sounds like it could be Emmy material !}
anonymous
YAY…..let’s connect Crime with Crime!!!! SMH
anonymous
High-Rail Pursuit!
Carlos
ooooh, what a destination…I can hear the conductor now, “and to your left, and right, are abondoned buildings, crackhouses, strip clubs, dead bodies and severe poverty, stop off and have a pig snoot
"Opinionated"
ROFL….touche’ Carlos!
Ken
110 MPH would be a great speed to MAINTAIN when crossing through East St. Louis, the train couldn’t outrun a bullet, but it would throw off their aim.
If I had the misfortune to find myself in the sh1th0le of Chicago, I would want to be leaving at high speed, 110 MPH hardly seems fast enough.
lsl guy
What a joke. If the trains stops too long in East St. Louis it will be up on blocks with the wheels stolen in no time flat.
John
Soul train!!!
metatronking
I love this thread!
Michael Margulis
me too
"Opinionated"
“According to neighborhoodscout.com, one out of 20 people in East St. Louis are victims of violent crime on average. When including property crimes, the chance of someone becoming a victim is one in nine.
The website’s analysis also found the city has one of the higher murder rates in the country, regardless of size and population.”
The facts speak for themselves.
