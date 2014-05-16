× Church prays for water to perform baptism

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) _ A Kansas City church says it might have to bring buckets of water to perform baptisms after the city shut its water off because of a pipe leak.

The Rev. Darwin Neal says the small congregation at the Anointed House of Glory in the Martin City neighborhood can’t afford a plumber. It also can’t afford to dig into the street to get to the pipe, which the city says isn’t on public property.

WDAF-TV reports the problem began last summer when the city fixed a pipe near the church. A pipe connected to the repaired pipe started leaking recently so the city shut off the water.

Neal says he doesn’t know what to do about the baptisms planned on Sunday, but cancelling them will be a last resort.

