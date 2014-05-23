Bill seeks to jump-start ‘fracking’ in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, IL (AP) – An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a proposal to jump-start the practice of oil drilling known as “fracking” in Illinois.
State Rep. John Bradley is a Marion Democrat. His legislation introduced Friday would skip a rulemaking process but also place a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in northern Illinois.
The method is commonly known as “fracking.” It was authorized through legislation last May and Gov. Pat Quinn signed it into law in June.
The state Department of Natural Resources has a November deadline to put rules in place governing the drilling process.
But gas industry representatives have complained of delays and fear potential drillers will leave the state. Environmental groups say rules will ensure effective implementation.
Bradley was not immediately available for comment.
The legislation is SB649
