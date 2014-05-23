× Ill. Legislature passes concussion training bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill that would require high school athletic coaches to take concussion training courses.

The Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to pass the measure that would require coaches to take the free training every two years. The Illinois High School Association would be required to develop the concussion certification program. The not-for-profit organization hosts athletic events for most schools in the state.

State Sen. Dan Kotowski sponsored the legislation. The Park Ridge Democrat says research shows that concussions have a negative effect on athletes. He says the measure would educate coaches about the harmful effects of traumatic head injuries.

The House passed the measure last month. It now goes to Gov. Pat Quinn for his signature.