Arkansas based Simmons First to buy Liberty Bank

Posted 10:34 am, May 28, 2014, by
PINE BLUFF, AR (AP) – Pine Bluff-based Simmons First National Corporation has announced that it is buying Springfield, Missouri-based Liberty Bancshares in an all-stock transaction valued at more than $206 million.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to approval by shareholders.

Through the end of March, Liberty had assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $811 million and deposits of $885 million.

Simmons First Chairman and CEO George A. Makris says Liberty’s expertise in small business lending will enhance commercial offerings.

Liberty Chairman and CEO Gary Metzger called the merger a “win, win, win situation.”