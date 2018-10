× Illinois House adjourns for spring session

SPRINGFIELD, IL (AP) – The Illinois House has adjourned for the spring legislative session.

House Speaker Michael Madigan called the session to a close Friday evening, in advance of a Saturday adjournment deadline.

He says the session featured “a lot of difficult issues.”

The chamber has approved a new state budget and other key pieces of legislation, including a $1 billion road construction plan.

Among the items left undone is a bill to overhaul Cook County’s underfunded pension systems. It passed the Senate but was short of “yes” votes in the House.

A measure to set aside $100 million for construction of Barack Obama’s presidential library also failed to get a floor vote. The bill was intended to help lure the library to Chicago.

The Senate is not expected to adjourn until early Saturday.

AP-WF-05-31-14 0100GMT<