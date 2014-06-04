Vetta, Magic House team up for Fitness Fun Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The Magic House is teaming up with Vetta Sports to teach kids and parents fun soccer skills while encouraging healthy family play.

Tyler Roussin with Vetta Sports and Carrie Hutchcraft with the Magic House talks about the program and the opportunity for your family to participate.

The event take place the first Friday evening of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. . Register online and get all the information at Magic House.org.

The first 100 visitors to attend will receive a backpack filled with healthy goodies and take-home activities.