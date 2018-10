Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)- Anyone with an interest in sustainable and healthy lifestyles may want to check out the Green Homes Festival.

Jean Ponzi, with the Green Homes Festival, talks about the festival and what it entails.

The Green Homes Festival will be held at the Missouri Botanical Garden, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., this Saturday.

More information is available by visiting missouribotanicalgarden.org