Meth cook burglar arrested

TROY, MO (KTVI) - Lincoln county Sheriff's Deputies were called to a bizarre break-in for a man cooking meth in another man's home. Investigators say Keith Bergman, 51, broke into the home and set up a shake and back meth lab. Bergman was arrested a few blocks away.
He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
3 comments
rose
They are getting smarter. Don’t destroy your own home and jeopardize you and your kids health and safety, destroy someone else’s.
Ripped1x
What a brain trust
Groovy Chick
That is so mean. Glad he got caught. What a jerk.
Comments are closed.