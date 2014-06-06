Meth cook burglar arrested

TROY, MO (KTVI) - Lincoln county Sheriff's Deputies were called to a bizarre break-in  for a man cooking meth in another man's home.  Investigators say Keith Bergman, 51, broke into the home and set up a shake and back meth lab.  Bergman was arrested a few blocks away.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

 

