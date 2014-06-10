Wainwright wins 9th, Cards beat Rays 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Adam Wainwright became the NL’s first nine-game winner, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Tampa Bay 1-0 on Tuesday night, the Rays’ third straight shutout loss.

The Cardinals have three consecutive shutouts for the first time since April 2013. St. Louis, with 13 shutouts this season, was coming off 5-0 victories over Toronto on Saturday and Sunday.

Tampa Bay has been shut out an AL-leading 10 times this season. The Rays, who have lost 14 of 15, have not scored a run in 28 innings.

Wainwright (9-3) scattered seven hits over seven innings. Trevor Rosenthal got the final four outs, including a base-loaded pop fly by Matt Joyce in the eighth, for his 17th save.

Matt Holliday put the Cardinals up 1-0 with his fourth homer this season, a long drive to left center with two outs in the sixth off tough-luck loser Jake Odorizzi (2-7).

Odorizzi, a Cardinals’ fan who grew up about 30 miles from Busch Stadium, had a strong performance in his first game against St. Louis. The right-hander gave up one run and three hits in 7 1-3 innings.

Holliday and Kolten Wong both returned to the Cardinals lineup. Holliday was scratched Sunday due to a sore lower back, while Wong sat out three games with left shoulder soreness.

Odorizzi had allowed one base runner, a fourth-inning walk to Holliday, before giving up consecutive two-out singles in the fifth to Johnny Peralta and John Jay. The inning ended on a fly ball by Peter Bourjos.

The Rays threatened in both the first and fourth innings. Ben Zobrist hit a fly ball with two on to end the first. Logan Forsythe lined out to second with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth.