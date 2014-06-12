× MU adds dorms to campus building inspections

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri plans to broaden its routine inspections of campus buildings to dorms and dining halls after a fatal February walkway collapse at a university apartment complex.

The Columbia Missourian reports that outside architects and engineers will add such reviews of so-called auxiliary buildings to the regular inspections of campus classrooms and other facilities. The inspections are focused on maintenance and needed repairs rather than structural reviews.

The Feb. 22 walkway collapse at University Village Apartments caused the death of Columbia firefighter Bruce Britt, who was crushed by the concrete deck. His widow has fild a wrongful death lawsuit against the school’s board of curators.

The university plans to demolish the 58-year-old apartment complex this summer.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian, columbiamissourian.com