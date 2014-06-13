Family finds puppy with mouth wired shut

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- He's a puppy with a second chance thanks to one south St. Louis family.
"I don't know how anybody could do that," says Tasha Collins. "It's cruel."
Last Saturday Tasha Collins oldest son found the pit bull/boxer mix near a set of railroad tracks off South Broadway.
"He was in a cage covered with a sheet and it looked like his mouth was sealed two different times with some kind of wiring," says Collins.
While no one is certain who caused the animal abuse, marks on the muzzle of this three month old puppy show the scars he'll carry for life.
"The first time you can tell it had healed already," says Collins. "But the second time you could tell probably that morning they had released it off because on the upper area of the nose it was completely raw on top of that."
Collins, a mother of five says she couldn't turn her back on the puppy and decided to nurse him back to health and name him Bruno.
"Caring loving dog," says Collins. "He loves kids everything. Someone could have just given him to someone instead of just leaving him on the tracks like that."
Collins is working with the carol house quick fix clinic to get him healthy in his new home with a new family in South City.
Kyna
Thats so alsome that we have people that has a big heart for animals!!! We need more ppl that has a heart instead of crazy ppl that get off by treating animals like trash
TheREALbyeByeToTheRite
A story like this again reminds us we have two kinds of people these days: Nice, decent, civilized humans with compassion and heart, and then we have primitive, sub-human, inferior worthless human trash.
Unfortunately for us, the primitive, sub-human inferior trash is on the rise in this country today, while the good people are losing ground. Last statistical measure of this is it’s at about 51% decent, civilized humans, against about 49% primitive worthless trash. We’ll have to wait to see if the ranks of the primitive trash has risen until the next election.
Nowhere Freeway
care to explain what the last sentence of your post means?
EdgarPoe
Thank you so very much, Tasha Collins. You are an angel, for sure!
Mom
Thank you Tasha, you are an angel. I hope they find out who did this to the poor dog and use them as an example.
Mom
That should say make an example of them. People need to know this is not tolerated.
JML
A new home in South St. Louis? Why don’t we just skip having to write this article again and take it out of the shit hole of St Louis… Better yet why don’t we just drop a bomb on these areas and get rid of the entire scumbag population that lives there because every time I read an animal abuse article it is from East or South St. Louis. Its a never ending cycle. These scumbags treat animals poorly and then they teach their children the same actions. Thank God for Randy Grimm.
