Man who drowned in the Big River identified

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO (KTVI) – A deadly end to a swimming trip on one of the hottest days of the year, and this isn't the first time tragedy has struck Rockford Beach Park.

Several drownings have occurred in the past at Rockford Beach Park, but authorities were hopeful that people were listening to the warning. In 2013, no drownings were reported. That all changed Tuesday when a St. Louis County man tragically lost his life.

The victim has been identified as Scott J. Doss. He was 20 years old.

Cara Mansfield is from High Ridge and knows all too well the dangers of swimming in this river. But that didn`t stop her and her brother from coming down and swimming here today. But Cara says she`s never seen anything like this here before. Family and friends mourning a life taken too soon.

Around 1:30 pm, authorities received a 911 call that Doss was sucked under a current and never resurfaced.

As divers searched for the him, loved ones sat by helplessly, their worst fears confirmed hours later when they found his body.

Authorities want people to be more aware of the warnings that are posted around the park stating strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

I spoke with a father who said people should not be able to swim at the park, people pay to get into this park to swim. That`s how popular this park is, but on the park`s website states specifically, “There are no life guards, Swim at your own risk.”

