O’FALLON, IL (KTVI)-O’Fallon, Illinois police have arrested two men for stealing items from cars. Demontee townsend and Troy Moreno are charged with burglary.

Police got a call on Friday morning about a person looking into a car in the 200 block of Chamberlains Crossing.

Officers found three people walking around the area. During the investigation they discovered evidence from two of the victims’ vehicles which led to the arrests.

A third suspect was released.