Mets’ Colon too much for Cardinals 3-2

Posted 4:19 pm, June 18, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Bartolo Colon worked eight dominant innings in 91-degree heat and keyed the go-ahead rally with his first career extra-base hit, helping the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Eric Young and David Wright had an RBI apiece in a two-run sixth that put the Mets up by a run, and Young added an RBI double off Seth Maness in the seventh _ a run aided by Colon’s second sacrifice of the game.

Matt Carpenter hit his third career lead-off homer for the Cardinals.

Colon (7-5) surprised Lance Lynn (7-5) with a double to open the sixth. He scored his second career run, and first since 2002, when Young doubled.

Dana Eveland got the last out for his second career save.