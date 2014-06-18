Mets’ Colon too much for Cardinals 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Bartolo Colon worked eight dominant innings in 91-degree heat and keyed the go-ahead rally with his first career extra-base hit, helping the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Eric Young and David Wright had an RBI apiece in a two-run sixth that put the Mets up by a run, and Young added an RBI double off Seth Maness in the seventh _ a run aided by Colon’s second sacrifice of the game.

Matt Carpenter hit his third career lead-off homer for the Cardinals.

Colon (7-5) surprised Lance Lynn (7-5) with a double to open the sixth. He scored his second career run, and first since 2002, when Young doubled.

Dana Eveland got the last out for his second career save.