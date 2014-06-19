Opponents rally against Missouri `right to farm’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Opponents of a ballot measure creating a ``right to farm'' in Missouri contend it could make it harder to enforce environmental regulations against corporate farms.

More than 50 people rallied Thursday at the Missouri Capitol in opposition to Constitutional Amendment 1 on the August ballot.

The measure asks voters whether the right ``to engage in farming and ranching'' should be ``forever guaranteed'' in the Missouri Constitution.

Opponents say the vague wording could lead to lawsuits challenging the enforcement of environmental regulations against farms.

The measure was referred to the ballot by the Republican-led Legislature. Supporters of the proposal have expressed fears that animal activist groups could try to impose limits on livestock farms, as they did with a 2010 ballot measure dealing with dog breeders.