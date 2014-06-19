Opponents rally against Missouri `right to farm’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Opponents of a ballot measure creating a ``right to farm'' in Missouri contend it could make it harder to enforce environmental regulations against corporate farms.
More than 50 people rallied Thursday at the Missouri Capitol in opposition to Constitutional Amendment 1 on the August ballot.
The measure asks voters whether the right ``to engage in farming and ranching'' should be ``forever guaranteed'' in the Missouri Constitution.
Opponents say the vague wording could lead to lawsuits challenging the enforcement of environmental regulations against farms.
The measure was referred to the ballot by the Republican-led Legislature. Supporters of the proposal have expressed fears that animal activist groups could try to impose limits on livestock farms, as they did with a 2010 ballot measure dealing with dog breeders.
7 comments
TheREALByeBye2TheSickoRite
It’s simple: If you voted FOR the anti-puppy-mill Bill – the one then negated and watered-down by Republicans in the Missouri Congress – then you should vote NO on this bill. This bill is sponsored and paid for by the puppy mill trade, and other animal abusers, and is simply to negate what regulations are left of the anti-puppy-mill bill that VOTERS PASSED.
So if all the anti-puppy-mill voters vote NO on this thing, it don’t stand a chance to pass.
Vote NO. It’s that simple. And make those corporate farms live up to the same code of law we all do.
Jerry Foster
What you said is not correct. The legislative resolution for the Right to Farm Amendment was passed with a wide and bi-partisan majority in both the House and Senate. All of Missouri’s mainstream agriculture organizations were engaged in getting the legislature to put the Amendment 1 on the ballot. Those same groups are engaged in the campaign to get voters to pass the Right to Farm Amendment. Don’t think for a second that those groups don’t represent the average farmer and rancher. More than 1000 indivuduals have contributed to the campaign fund for Amendment 1.
Additiionally, you should be aware that Missouri has very, very few farms that are not family owned. With that said, you need to be aware that all farms are regulated by the same laws. In fact, as farms increase in size, they are often regulated more stringently. So it is very disingenuous for you to say the average citizen is more regulated than a farm.
Saint Tann
!we should vote on a human mill. Like puppy mills.
TIREDOFGOVT
Why don’t we rally against stupid liberals with no common sense?
Jerry Foster
Keep in mind that opposition to the Right to Farm Amendent is mostly coming from groups financed by the Human Society of the United States. HSUS recently had to pay around $19 million to settle RICO litigation for hiding payments to a witness in a federal trial. RICO stands for Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations. That is the federal statute that prosecutors use to go after organized crime. If HSUS would hide information in a federal court proceeding, just think what they might try to do in a campaign.
Shane Destry
Amendment 1 is sponsored by Monsanto and Syngenta. Its ballot language was written by ALEC associated with Koch Brothers profiteers. It is being pushed by Big Ag and was hardly the spontaneous creation of the Missouri Farm Bureau let alone small farmers and ranchers in Missouri. The latter are wise enough to know that Big Ag pushed NAFTA which caused the greatest loss to jobs and farms in the United States since the Depression. The Humane Society is merely reacting to legislation pushed by Big Ag especially Monsanto. They proposed no new regulation on agriculture in Missouri.
Shane Destry
here it is the essence of it: puppy millers want you to vote to let them cram more dogs into cages. In return for voting Yes on this Missouri will have inflicted on it Chinese hog farms that will destroy our water and land while paying no taxes. Sound like a good proposal to you ? Vote No on Amendment 1 unless you like the idea of being ruled by Monsanto not protected by the U.S. Constitution.
